Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated International Yoga Day in Bikaner, stating yoga can 'cure' life's ills. He praised PM Modi for taking yoga to the global stage, comparing his role to that of Swami Vivekananda.

On the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in an event in Bikaner on Sunday. He, along with Union Minister for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, practised yoga with large numbers of people, highlighting the significance of incorporating yoga into daily lives.

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Vaishnaw on Yoga's Power and PM Modi's Role

Addressing reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted the practice's ability to "cure" the ills of life. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with elevating ancient Indian yoga to the global stage, drawing a parallel to how Swami Vivekananda introduced Indian culture to the world. "We all believe that through yoga, many of the ills of life can be cured and that yoga can become a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given yoga a new place in the world. Swami Vivekananda brought Indian culture to the world stage. That was a landmark event in India's history; similarly, giving yoga a new place in the world is a great achievement for Indian culture. After Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought it to the world stage," he said.

Bullet Train Project Update

Meghwal told ANI that Vaishnaw's participation in the event is a "matter of pride" for the state. The Railways Minister also highlighted that the bullet train project will have a phased rollout, with operations commencing from 2027. "The dream project of the bullet train will be operational in 2027 and will open section by section. This dream will be fulfilled in 2027," he said.

12th International Yoga Day: Theme and Global Observance

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. PM Narendra Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata today, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

The Global Journey of Yoga from India

India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015. (ANI)