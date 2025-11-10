In a political clash following Faridabad ammunition recovery, Congress leader Atul Patil called it an intelligence failure blaming HM Amit Shah. BJP's Giriraj Singh praised Modi govt's vigilance, questioned why only Muslims are caught in such cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police. "It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana police and J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more.

"One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47..." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzsammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from J&K's Saharanpur..."

Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of De Muzammil and the recovery of the large amount of explosives.

BJP vs Congress over Faridabad terror plot

In a political clash following Faridabad ammunition recovery, Congress and BJP are trading sharp charges. Congress leader Atul Patil has called it an intelligence failure blaming Home Minister Amit Shah, saying if ammunition can reach Gujarat and Faridabad, it raises serious question on national security. He added that years after incidents like Pulwana and Pahalgam terror attack, key questions remain unanswered. On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has praised Modi government's vigilance and also questioned why only Muslims are caught in such cases.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "You can see in all the media channels and outlets that from Jammu Kashmir to Faridabad, the country's security agencies and the country's government are fully alert and are exposing the evil intentions of the terrorists... There is a vision of 'zero tolerance against terror'... The Congress party has always had a soft corner for terrorism, especially Islamic jihadi terrorism. The Karnataka government is providing a VVIP treatment to the Islamist jihadi terrorist who is in prison there... "

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Giriraj Singh compared the case to the 1993 Mumbai blasts and lauded the Centre for seizing the explosives. He said, "The Modi government and the State government caught it. However, this was even dangerous than the Mumbai blasts. Baba Bageshwar's Yatra has been going on, and people were with him in large numbers. If they were attacked, what would have happened? But, whenever they are caught, it is always a person from one community...a Muslim doctor has been arrested."

Singh further accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent on such incidents.

"Be it Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav or Asaduddin Owaisi, they would not issue a statement on this. This is condemnable, and people should worry about it. It is a shocking incident for the nation. People who say terrorism has no religion, I want to ask why all the terrorists caught are from the Muslim religion? It is always linked to religion, like in Pahalgam (terror attack)," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)