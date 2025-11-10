Alarming new intelligence suggests that Pakistan-based terrorists, led by designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed, are actively plotting to open new fronts for attacks on India, with Bangladesh being cultivated as a new launchpad.

Alarming intelligence inputs have suggested that Pakistan-based terror outfits led by UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, are actively plotting to open new fronts for attacks on India with Bangladesh as their next operational hub. A video recording of a rally held in Khairpur Tamewali, Pakistan, on October 30, showed senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah Saif saying that “Hafiz Saeed was not sitting idle; he was preparing to attack India through Bangladesh.”

Saif further boasted that LeT operatives were already active in what he referred to as “East Pakistan (i.e., Bangladesh)”, and claimed they were gearing up to “answer India (for Operation Sindoor)”.

Intelligence agencies have also intercepted inputs suggesting that Saeed has dispatched a close aide to Bangladesh to radicalise local youth under the guise of ‘jihad’ and to train them in terror tactics.

The rally’s video footage shows Saif openly inciting violence against India before an audience that included children.

Experts believe the inflammatory rhetoric and involvement of minors underscore the dangerous depth of radicalisation being fomented from Pakistani soil, with deliberate attempts to broaden the reach of terror across India’s eastern flank.

Saif also praised the Pakistani military, falsely claiming it had retaliated following what he called “India’s Operation Sindoor” on the night of May 9–10. He went further, declaring a supposed realignment of global loyalties, saying, “Now, America is with us, and Bangladesh is also getting closer to Pakistan again.”

Security experts believe such propaganda-laden claims were meant to galvanize supporters while signalling a strategic bid to expand LeT’s terror infrastructure along India’s eastern border.

With the Bangladesh-Pakistan nexus now under heightened scrutiny, Indian security agencies have ramped up surveillance and tightened monitoring of possible infiltration routes from Bangladesh.