In a joint J&K–Haryana Police op, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and IED material were seized in Faridabad. A doctor and a cleric were nabbed. Giriraj Singh say the bust may have averted a “Mumbai blasts-like” terror attack near Delhi.

In a major counter-terror breakthrough near the national capital, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Haryana Police, have recovered a massive cache of explosives and arms from Faridabad. The operation, which is still underway, may have averted what political leaders described as a potential disaster “more dangerous than the Mumbai blasts.”

360 Kg of Explosives Recovered from Faridabad

According to officials, a total of 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate—a highly inflammable material often used in improvised explosive devices (IEDs)—was recovered during an ongoing investigation. The recovery was made from a premises in Faridabad on Sunday.

During a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar revealed chilling details of the seizure.

“It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana Police and J&K Police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX,” said Kumar.

He added that the accused, identified as Dr. Muzammil, was a faculty member at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

Weapons, Remotes, and Timers Found in Cache

The investigation led to the recovery of a wide range of weapons and bomb-making material, pointing to an advanced level of preparation.

“One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartridges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, 4 small suitcases and a bucket from which approximately 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered,” said the Faridabad CP.

The cache also included:

20 timers with batteries

24 remote control devices

5 kilograms of heavy metal

Walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, and batteries

Kumar clarified that the material was not RDX and that the firearm recovered, though similar in appearance, was not an AK-47 rifle.

“It is not RDX... It is not AK-47, it is assault rifle. It is like AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not AK-47,” he explained.

A Doctor and a Cleric Among Those Nabbed

In addition to Dr. Muzammil, a Muslim cleric was also detained in connection with the recovery. Eyewitnesses said police conducted extensive searches across the area late Sunday night.

The cleric’s wife, in a brief statement to reporters, said:

“The Police have taken away Imam Sahib. I don’t know why he has been taken away. The Police never came to us before… Imam Sahib has been serving at the mosque for the past 20 years… The doctor used to come here five times a day, every day to offer namaz. He hailed from Kashmir…”

Investigators are now probing whether the suspects were part of a larger module operating across state lines, with possible links to terror outfits or sleeper cells connected to the Kashmir valley.

‘Could Have Been Worse Than Mumbai Blasts’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh made controversial remarks targeting the Muslim community, questioning why the accused “always belongs to one community.” Speaking to ANI on Monday, Singh compared the Faridabad recovery to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, while praising the Centre and the state police for foiling what could have been a major terror attack.

"The Modi government and the State government caught it. However, this was even dangerous than the Mumbai blasts. Baba Bageshwar's Yatra has been going on, and people were with him in large numbers. If they were attacked, what would have happened? But, whenever they are caught, it is always a person from one community...a Muslim doctor has been arrested."

He also questioned the political silence over the arrests.

“Be it Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav or Asaduddin Owaisi, they would not issue a statement on this. This is condemnable, and people should worry about it. It is a shocking incident for the nation. People who say terrorism has no religion, I want to ask why all the terrorists caught are from the Muslim religion? It is always linked to religion, like in Pahalgam (terror attack). Is this a conspiracy towards Ghazwa-e-Hind? This is not a small incident, and the people should raise concerns over it,” the minister added.

J&K Police’s Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem in Kulgam

The Faridabad raid comes even as Jammu and Kashmir Police intensify their crackdown on the terror support network in the Valley. On Sunday, a massive operation was launched in Kulgam district, targeting Overground Workers (OGWs), individuals booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and relatives of slain or active terrorists.

The police searched multiple houses and detained several suspects for questioning, as part of what they described as a “Zero-Tolerance Policy” towards terrorism.

Earlier this month, Kulgam Police also carried out raids on J&K Nationals operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). Acting on specific intelligence, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were launched to target individuals funding or facilitating cross-border terror activities.

“Several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment,” the police said in a statement.

Digital devices and incriminating materials were seized during the operation.

How the Operation Thwarted a Major Attack

While investigations are still underway, security officials believe the seizure of 360 kg of ammonium nitrate could have prevented a large-scale terror attack in or around the National Capital Region (NCR). Experts say the quantity recovered was more than enough to trigger multiple high-impact explosions.

The presence of sophisticated timers, remotes, and communication devices suggests that the accused were not acting alone. Intelligence sources indicate that Dr. Muzammil may have been part of a larger logistical chain responsible for procuring and storing the material.

The Faridabad recovery highlights the widening footprint of the terror ecosystem beyond Jammu and Kashmir. As the investigation continues, security agencies are working to trace the origins of the ammonium nitrate and establish whether the accused had links to cross-border handlers or local radical networks.