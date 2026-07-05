Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan got stuck in Bengaluru's infamous traffic, and he's not happy. It took him 2.5 hours to travel just 31 km. He took to social media to point out three big reasons for the city's traffic mess. So, what did he say?

Bengaluru is home to many big shots from the corporate world, including CEOs of multinational companies and the founders of Infosys. But it seems even they aren't spared from the city's traffic nightmare. Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan recently posted about his travel experience in Bengaluru, and it has started a huge discussion.

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Kris Gopalakrishnan had to travel 31 kilometres for some work. After the journey, he posted on social media, and the three points he made are something every single person in Bengaluru has experienced.

What did Kris Gopalakrishnan's post say?

Kris Gopalakrishnan posted about Bengaluru's terrible traffic problem. "31 km took 2 1/2 hours today," he wrote. He added that the situation in Bengaluru is only getting worse. He blamed three main things: the traffic itself, the poor condition of the roads, and the lack of driving discipline among people.

Traffic debate erupts on social media

As soon as the Infosys co-founder posted this, many people started replying. One user commented, "Last week, it took me 3 hours to travel 28 kilometres." Another person shared, "I spent 1.5 hours just to cover 8 kilometres." Many people expressed their frustration, saying they reach the office completely drained after struggling through traffic on dusty roads, and the same story repeats on the way home. "Half our life's energy is just lost on the road," one user said.

Some people even offered advice. One user suggested, "Give your Infosys employees work-from-home." Others recommended that Infosys should move its employees to its campuses in Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi. Many felt that to solve Bengaluru's traffic problem, IT companies should be shifted to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. They argued that building IT parks on the city's outskirts and shifting companies there would help both the state's development and reduce Bengaluru's traffic.

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Many other business leaders have also expressed their anger about Bengaluru's traffic on social media. They believe a long-term plan is urgently needed. The general opinion is that just building new IT and industrial parks on the city's outskirts is not enough. The real solution, many suggest, is to move companies to smaller cities.