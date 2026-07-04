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Bengaluru: India’s Silicon City Records Highest Fatalities for Sixth Consecutive Year Due to Civic Failures
Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of fatalities among major cities for the sixth consecutive year, highlighting serious civic failures, poor infrastructure, and administrative negligence affecting public safety and urban living standards.
Bengaluru Records Alarming Rise in Civic-Related Deaths
Bengaluru, known as the Silicon City has developed a worrying reputation linked to civic infrastructure and administrative shortcomings. The city has recorded one of the highest numbers of deaths among major Indian metros attributed to inadequate civic amenities and administrative negligence.
This is not a recent development. For the past six consecutive years, Bengaluru has continued to hold this distinction, raising serious concerns over urban planning, infrastructure maintenance, and civic governance.
The persistent trend highlights the urgent need for effective corrective measures to improve public safety and strengthen basic civic infrastructure in the city.
Deteriorating Urban Infrastructure Raises Safety Concerns
According to available data, the number of road accidents and fatalities in Bengaluru is rising at an alarming rate, mainly due to the failure of civic institutions.
Poorly maintained potholed roads, malfunctioning traffic signals, an unplanned drainage system, and inadequate maintenance of public spaces are among the major causes contributing to these incidents.
These figures indicate that as the city’s population and size continue to grow, local governing bodies have largely failed to maintain and upgrade essential infrastructure in line with rising demand. This growing mismatch is directly affecting public safety and urban liveability.
Key Causes Contributing to Rising Fatalities in Bengaluru
Potholes: Large potholes on roads become even more dangerous during the monsoon season. Two-wheeler riders often lose control while trying to avoid them, resulting in falls or collisions with lorries and buses, sometimes leading to fatalities.
Electrical accidents: Hanging power lines and poorly secured transformers in public places continue to claim innocent lives due to inadequate safety measures.
Open drains: During the rainy season, overflowing canals and drains increase the risk of people falling into open manholes or uncovered drains, leading to serious injuries and deaths.
Lack of coordination: There is poor coordination between civic agencies such as BBMP, BESCOM, and BWSSB in Bengaluru. When one department digs up a road, another often delays repairs for months. This lack of synchronisation has become a major inconvenience and a safety hazard for citizens.
Administrative Failure Deepens Civic Crisis in Bengaluru
According to urban planners and experts, Bengaluru’s administrative system is extremely weak.
There is a lack of accountability among officials. Every time a disaster occurs, investigation committees are formed, but in reality, no strict action is taken.
Violations of building codes and corruption in road works are putting public lives at serious risk.
Economic Growth Contrasted With Persistent Civic Neglect
Bengaluru has emerged as a global technology hub today. However, it is unfortunate that the city, which contributes significantly to the economy, is unable to provide even basic safety and security to its citizens.
Instead of merely announcing new projects, the government and municipal corporations should focus on scientifically managing and maintaining the existing infrastructure.
Six-Year Trend Highlights Urgent Need for Civic Reform
Being on the list of the ‘deadliest cities’ in the country for six consecutive years is not a matter of pride for Bengaluru residents, but rather a matter of concern for the administration.
It reflects a serious failure in governance and civic management. The authorities need to wake up and work sincerely to save the lives of innocent people.
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