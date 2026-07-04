Bengaluru, known as the Silicon City has developed a worrying reputation linked to civic infrastructure and administrative shortcomings. The city has recorded one of the highest numbers of deaths among major Indian metros attributed to inadequate civic amenities and administrative negligence.

This is not a recent development. For the past six consecutive years, Bengaluru has continued to hold this distinction, raising serious concerns over urban planning, infrastructure maintenance, and civic governance.

The persistent trend highlights the urgent need for effective corrective measures to improve public safety and strengthen basic civic infrastructure in the city.