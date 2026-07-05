Bengaluru Tops India in Family Income, But Why Are People Spending Less? Report
Bengaluru families are earning the most in the country! But when it comes to spending, the story is a bit different. Also, the top six metro cities are responsible for a massive 46% of the nation's total spending.
Bengaluru is Number 1
Average annual family income
Chandigarh No.1 in spending
Chandigarh families are the biggest spenders, with an average of ₹19.3 lakh. Thiruvananthapuram follows with ₹17.6 lakh, and Vadodara is third at ₹17.1 lakh. The report states that Bengaluru families, ranked 6th, spend an average of ₹15.1 lakh.
46% of spending from the top six cities
The country's top six cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad—account for a huge 46% of all spending. The report also notes that the middle class, with families earning between ₹6 lakh and ₹36 lakh a year, has doubled its share from 29% to 53% in the last decade. Interestingly, the top 100 cities have less than 5% of India's population but contribute over 33% to income and over 31% to consumption.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.