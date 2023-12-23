Infiltration bid foiled at Jammu's Akhnoor; 1 terrorist eliminated, 3 flee across the border

At least one terrorist was neutralised while three others fled back across the border when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid at the international border sector of Khour in Jammu's Akhnoor.

At least one terrorist was neutralised while three others fled back across the border when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid at the international border sector of Khour in Jammu's Akhnoor. An encounter broke out after the suspected movement of four terrorists was spotted through surveillance devices on the night of January 22-23. In the ensuing gunfight, terrorists were seen dragging a body back across the IB, the Indian Army said.

The ongoing operation in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri, initiated on the evening of December 20th, is now in its fourth day. Security forces, acting on intelligence indicating the presence of 2 to 3 terrorists in the region, launched a search operation resulting in the cordoning-off of the suspected terrorists by the army.

Tragically, during the operation, terrorists attacked two army vehicles, resulting in the martyrdom of four army soldiers, while three others sustained injuries. The search operation has been intensified, employing drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs.

In response to the situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. Defence Sources reveal suspicions of 25-30 Pakistani terrorists hiding in the forested regions of the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

Claiming responsibility for the attack is the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that emerged after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

Simultaneously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained individuals linked to the attack, launching an investigation into the incident. The move is seen in light of Pakistan's response to the Indian Army's 'zero terror' plan in Kashmir, with attempts to destabilize the region through the infiltration of terrorists via forested areas.