India News
Initially emerging after the revocation of special status in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the PAFF is an offshoot of the well-known terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The PAFF captures its attacks on film, exploiting these videos for propaganda purposes. These documented assaults serve as a tool to spread fear and exert influence.
The PAFF had earlier targeted an army truck in Poonch. Subsequently, the group released the footage, revealing the terrorists fleeing the scene with the weapons.
The PAFF isn't only associated with LeT but is also recognized as a "terrorist organization" under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
A haunting scene unfolded in the Poonch district as terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle, leaving a trail of blood on the streets.
Officials suspect a fierce face-off between the soldiers and the terrorists, potentially leading to hand-to-hand combat during the ambush.
The operation faces immense challenges due to the dense forest terrain stretching towards Chamrer and Bhata Dhurian forests, complicating the pursuit.