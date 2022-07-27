Individual with monkeypox admitted to Delhi hospital, had travelled abroad

The man, a resident of Ghaziabad, had a fever and lesions for the past week and his reports from the National Institute of Virology in Pune are pending.

The suspected monkeypox patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital here had travelled abroad about a month ago, according to sources.

The man, a resident of Ghaziabad, had fever and lesions for the past week and his reports from the National Institute of Virology in Pune are pending, they said.

He was admitted to the state-run hospital on Tuesday afternoon and is currently being treated in the isolation ward.

So far, India has reported four cases of monkeypox, three of which have occurred in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the west Delhi man who was the capital's first reported monkeypox case is recovering in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital's isolation ward.

According to sources, his condition is stable, and he will be discharged once his lesions have healed completely.

According to the Centre's patient isolation guidelines, those infected must stay in a separate room with "separate ventilation."

They must wear a triple-ply mask and keep their skin lesions covered as much as possible to reduce the risk of contact with others.

The patients should be isolated until all lesions have healed and the scabs have fallen off.

(With inputs from PTI)

