    Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala, 3rd case in India; SOPs issued

    According to Health Minister Veena George, the Malappuram resident came in the southern state on July 6 and is being treated at the Manjeri Medical College. She also stated that his health is steady. The minister also stated that everyone who has touch with the patient is being thoroughly watched.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    A 35-year-old man who arrived in Kerala from the UAE earlier this month tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country's and the state's third instance of the illness. According to Health Minister Veena George, the Malappuram resident came in the southern state on July 6 and is being treated at the Manjeri Medical College. She also stated that his health is steady. The minister also stated that everyone who has touch with the patient is being thoroughly watched.

    The first occurrence in India was reported on July 14 in a man travelling to Kerala. On July 18, a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala returned from Dubai and tested positive for monkeypox, making him India's second confirmed case of the illness.

    Following this, a high-level central multi-disciplinary team of specialists was dispatched to help the health department of the southern state in its epidemic management and containment efforts. Kerala has also taken many steps and established a new set of recommendations to combat the illness.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    In response to recent developments, the state government published standard operating procedures (SOP) for the isolation, collecting of samples, and treatment of persons sick or displaying indications of infection. Kerala Health Minister Veena George issued a statement outlining the SOP that would be followed by all private and government hospitals. She stated that anyone who has gone in the recent 21 days to a place where monkeypox has been documented and has red patches on their body as well as one or more of the other symptoms, such as fever, headache, body ache, or fever, should be suspicious of viral infection.

    In the statement, the minister also stated that the risk of infection is increased by close physical or direct skin-to-skin contact or sexual intercourse with an infected person, or by touching their bedding or clothing.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
