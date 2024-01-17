IndiGo fined Rs 1.5 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

The fines were a result of the entities' failure to adhere to safety requirements outlined in Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007. The response to the Show Cause Notice received on January 17 was deemed unsatisfactory.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed penalties on IndiGo and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI Airport) in Mumbai following an investigation into a viral video depicting passengers consuming meals on the airport tarmac. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been fined a total of Rs 90 lakh, with Rs 60 lakh imposed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Rs 30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Similarly, IndiGo faces a total fine of Rs 1.50 crore, comprising Rs 1.20 crore from BCAS and Rs 30 lakh from DGCA.

The DGCA revealed that the response to the Show Cause Notice, received on January 17, was deemed unsatisfactory. According to the DGCA, the Mumbai airport (MIAL) failed to comply with safety requirements outlined in Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007.

IndiGo flight 6E2195 experienced a diversion, landing at Mumbai airport at 11:21 on January 14. Passengers were allowed to disembark onto the tarmac, proceeding to flight 6E2091, which was assigned a remote bay (C-33) instead of a Contact Stand. This stand is typically designated for passengers using allocated boarding gates, causing inconvenience by limiting access to terminal facilities such as restrooms and refreshments. The unusual scene unfolded as a result of widespread flight disruptions at Delhi airport caused by dense fog the previous day.

After the video went viral, the civil aviation ministry issued show-cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai Airport. The aviation ministry criticized both Indigo and Mumbai airports for their lack of proactive measures in anticipating and facilitating the situation for passengers at the airport. The ministry highlighted specific lapses, such as assigning the aircraft a remote bay (C-33) instead of a Contact Stand, which is intended for walking passengers using allocated boarding gates, as stated in the official statement.