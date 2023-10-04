Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's October 1 cleanliness drive sees 8.75 crore participants: Centre

    Leaders at various levels, including governors, chief ministers, local politicians, and thousands of civil society organizations, joined hands with the public to make the cleanliness drive a resounding success. This collective action resulted in noticeable improvements in cleanliness at all the sites.

    In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, a nationwide cleanliness drive conducted on October 1 witnessed an overwhelming participation of 8.75 crore people at more than nine lakh locations throughout India. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry reported that this massive effort transcended geographical boundaries, uniting communities, municipalities, and states under the common goal of sanitation.

    In a recent episode of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi had called upon all citizens to contribute "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labor) for swachhata" on October 1, framing it as a "Swachhanjali" or tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

    The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry emphasized that this massive collective effort demonstrates the strength of unity and the power of individuals coming together for a common cause.

    As the Swachh Bharat Mission continues with its second phase, this kind of concerted action will play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of 'Garbage-Free Cities' by 2026, emphasizing scientific waste management and addressing legacy dumpsites.

