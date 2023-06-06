India's first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

During its sea voyage, the MV Empress will visit three ports in Sri Lanka—Hanbantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanturei—before returning to Chennai. The cruise will offer tour packages ranging from 2 nights to 5 nights.

Marking a significant milestone for cruise tourism and maritime trade, India's inaugural international cruise vessel embarked on its journey from the International Cruise Terminal in Chennai. The first voyage will take the MV Empress to Sri Lanka.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, inaugurated the maiden international cruise vessel - MV Empress.

During its sea voyage, the MV Empress will visit three ports in Sri Lanka—Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanturei—before returning to Chennai. The cruise will offer tour packages ranging from 2 nights to 5 nights.

This flag-off event also signifies the commencement of the international cruise tourism terminal in Chennai, constructed at a cost of Rs 17.21 crore.

The cruise service is a result of a memorandum of understanding between Chennai Port and M/S Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, established during the first Incredible India International Cruise Conference in 2022.

The response from the public has been overwhelming, with 85,000 passengers already enjoying the cruise service on 37 domestic vessels. It is expected that the expansion to the international circuit will further boost the cruise tourism industry in the region.

The modern cruise terminal at Chennai Port spans an area of 2,880 square meters and can accommodate up to 3,000 passengers at a time.

Sonowal revealed that three new international cruise terminals are slated to be completed and operational by 2024. He added, "We anticipate the number of cruise ships to increase from 208 in 2023 to 500 in 2030 and potentially reach 1,100 by 2047. Consequently, the number of passengers availing cruise services is also expected to rise from 9.5 lakhs in 2030 to 45 lakhs in 2047."

The minister further stated that the government is actively developing Gujarat Pilgrimage tours, Ayurveda wellness tours, cultural and scenic tours, and heritage tourism to bolster the demand for cruise services along the western, southern, and eastern coasts of India.

Plans are underway to establish new cruise tourism terminals in the Andamans, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep circuits. Additionally, the government is exploring the feasibility of developing ferry circuits connecting India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar.