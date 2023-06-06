Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

    During its sea voyage, the MV Empress will visit three ports in Sri Lanka—Hanbantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanturei—before returning to Chennai. The cruise will offer tour packages ranging from 2 nights to 5 nights.

    Indias first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Marking a significant milestone for cruise tourism and maritime trade, India's inaugural international cruise vessel embarked on its journey from the International Cruise Terminal in Chennai. The first voyage will take the MV Empress to Sri Lanka.

    Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, inaugurated the maiden international cruise vessel - MV Empress.

    During its sea voyage, the MV Empress will visit three ports in Sri Lanka—Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanturei—before returning to Chennai. The cruise will offer tour packages ranging from 2 nights to 5 nights.

    This flag-off event also signifies the commencement of the international cruise tourism terminal in Chennai, constructed at a cost of Rs 17.21 crore.

    The cruise service is a result of a memorandum of understanding between Chennai Port and M/S Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, established during the first Incredible India International Cruise Conference in 2022.

    The response from the public has been overwhelming, with 85,000 passengers already enjoying the cruise service on 37 domestic vessels. It is expected that the expansion to the international circuit will further boost the cruise tourism industry in the region.

    The modern cruise terminal at Chennai Port spans an area of 2,880 square meters and can accommodate up to 3,000 passengers at a time.

    Sonowal revealed that three new international cruise terminals are slated to be completed and operational by 2024. He added, "We anticipate the number of cruise ships to increase from 208 in 2023 to 500 in 2030 and potentially reach 1,100 by 2047. Consequently, the number of passengers availing cruise services is also expected to rise from 9.5 lakhs in 2030 to 45 lakhs in 2047."

    The minister further stated that the government is actively developing Gujarat Pilgrimage tours, Ayurveda wellness tours, cultural and scenic tours, and heritage tourism to bolster the demand for cruise services along the western, southern, and eastern coasts of India.

    Plans are underway to establish new cruise tourism terminals in the Andamans, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep circuits. Additionally, the government is exploring the feasibility of developing ferry circuits connecting India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Days after Odisha train crash, underage boy caught placing stones on railway track in Karnataka snt

    Viral Video: Days after Odisha train crash, underage boy caught placing stones on railway track in Karnataka

    GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how anr

    Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's dream project 'KFON'- Internet for all anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's dream project 'KFON'- Internet for all

    Odisha train accident Railways orders nationwide safety drive to check signalling system gcw

    Odisha train accident: Railways orders nationwide safety drive to check signalling system

    Recent Stories

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details vma

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

    Fabric to Size: Important factors to consider while buying clothes for your child RBA

    Fabric to Size: Important factors to consider while buying clothes for your child

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62 vma

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62

    6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit vma

    6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon