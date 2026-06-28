In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi lauded a Nanded family for insuring 3,500 villagers. He highlighted the government's PMSBY and PMJJBY schemes, stating that over 58 crore and 27 crore people have joined them, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is extending the protective shield of insurance to crores of families across the country and a significant safety net can begin with a very small amount. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio programme, PM Modi lauded the initiative of the Pethkar family in Nanded in Maharashtra and said on the occasion of a wedding in their home, they arranged accident insurance for approximately 3,500 villagers.

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A Touching Initiative in Nanded

"In our country, occasions like birthdays, weddings, and family functions are not merely private affairs but celebrations for the entire community. Every family wishes to share its joy with others, and people often give gifts to their guests. Friends, a family in Nanded, Maharashtra, has done something to share their happiness that has become a topic of discussion. The Pethkar family resides in the village of Bahadurpura in Nanded. This family felt that if they were to share their joy, they should offer something that could serve as a support system for a family during difficult times," he said.

"On the occasion of a wedding in their home, the family arranged accident insurance for approximately 3,500 villagers. Each individual was provided with an insurance cover of one lakh rupees. The sentiment behind this initiative is truly touching. The family had observed that households often face severe financial hardship following an accident. During such times, even a little aid turns out to be of great support," he added.

Government's Protective Shield

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

PM Modi noted 58 crore people have joined 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'. "The government is extending this protective shield to crores of families across the country. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana' for an annual premium of just Rs 20 - meaning a premium of only Rs 20 for the entire year - one gets 'accidental insurance' cover of up to Rs 2 lakh. So far, more than 58 crore people have joined this scheme," he said.

"Among them, approximately 28 crore are women - our mothers, sisters, and daughters. Affected families have received assistance amounting to over Rs 3,700 crore through this scheme to date, as per the accounts available so far," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

The Prime Minister said that around 11 lakh families across the country have received assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana'. "This scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to a person's family in the event of their unfortunate death. Its annual premium is just Rs 436 - which works out to barely ₹1.50 per day. More than 27 crore people have joined this scheme so far. Under it, around 11 lakh families across the country have received assistance totalling approximately Rs 22,000 crore. These figures are massive. Behind these numbers lie the individual stories of lakhs of families; somewhere, a mother received help to continue her children's education, while elsewhere, a wife found the support needed to manage household responsibilities," the Prime Minister said.

"Often, a significant safety net can begin with a very small amount and a tiny step; even a small decision can bring about a major change. I urge all of you to share information about these schemes with your families," he added. (ANI)