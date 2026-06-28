A Delhi startup founder praised a roadside sugarcane juice vendor for seemingly mastering "unit economics" through a simple yet cleverly designed pricing menu.

A Delhi startup founder praised a roadside sugarcane juice vendor for seemingly mastering "unit economics" through a simple yet cleverly designed pricing menu. Ananya Narang, founder of Entourage, posted a photograph of the vendor's price board on LinkedIn with the caption, "This guy cracked unit economics better than most founders :)."

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The signboard displayed three pricing options: "Without ice – Rs 30," "With ice – Rs 25," and "Half glass – Rs 20."

What caught Narang's attention was the vendor's subtle pricing strategy. Customers opting for a full glass with ice paid Rs 5 less than those choosing juice without ice. Since the ice occupied part of the glass, the chilled version contained less sugarcane juice, allowing the vendor to reduce costs while still offering what appeared to be a better bargain.

The pricing became even more interesting with the half-glass option, which was priced at Rs 20. Compared to the full glass, it offered less value per serving, making the larger option seem like the smarter purchase. Together, the pricing structure appeared to nudge customers toward choices that could improve the vendor's profit margins without making the strategy obvious.

The post quickly gained traction online, with social media users applauding the vendor's practical understanding of business fundamentals.

One user remarked that many street vendors may not know MBA jargon, but they often understand unit economics better than people sitting in boardrooms.

Another commenter said such business skills are earned in the real world, where vendors interact directly with customers every day and rely on instinct, adaptability and intelligence to succeed, adding that these experiences are raw, practical and invaluable.

A third user joked that the sugarcane vendor looked like someone who had completed an MBA in Finance.