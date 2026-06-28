PM Modi praised Assam's 'Hargila Army' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' for saving the endangered hargila bird. He also highlighted Meghalaya's living root bridges, for which India is seeking a UNESCO tag, as a unique example of harmony with nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday detailed how once known as a bird of ill omen, the endangered 'hargila bird' has now become the identity of villages in Assam. In the 135th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM lauded the efforts of thousands of rural women known as the 'Hargila Army' for protecting the species.

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The 'Hargila Army' of Assam

The Prime Minister said the bird, despite playing a vital role in keeping nature clean, had long been a victim of misconceptions. "A bird is found in Assam known as the 'Hargila'. The 'Hargila' is a rare bird. It plays a vital role in keeping nature clean. However, for a long time, it was considered inauspicious in certain parts of Assam. People disliked seeing it in their vicinity. Often, trees housing 'Hargila' nests were even cut down. Just imagine, a bird that helps clean the environment became a victim of people's fears," PM Modi said.

The name Hargila comes from the Assamese words har (bone) and gila (swallow). Because of their scavenger lifestyle, towering 1.5-meter height, and dark appearance, they were widely considered unclean and inauspicious.

Barman, worked to change public perception of the bird by spreading scientific awareness among local communities, PM said.

He said Purnima Devi Barman took it upon herself to change long-held misconceptions about the bird by engaging with local women and spreading scientific awareness. "It was during that time that biologist Purnima Devi Barman witnessed it all. She resolved to change the misconceptions deeply rooted in people's minds. She spoke to women and explained the facts based on science; gradually, women began joining this campaign. Then, a major transformation began. The bird that was once driven away as a bad omen started becoming the identity of the villages. Thousands of rural women stepped forward to save the 'Hargila'-- today, they are known as the 'Hargila Army'," he said.

The Prime Minister said the initiative demonstrated how awareness and community participation could help protect biodiversity while transforming long-held social beliefs.

Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges

As India applied to have Meghalaya's root bridges included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Network, PM Modi also turned the spotlight on bridges, describing them as a remarkable example of patience, creativity and coexistence with nature. "Meghalaya is known for its clouds and breathtaking landscapes. Anyone who visits Meghalaya also cherishes the memory of the warmth and sense of belonging offered by its people, even long after they leave. However, there is another unique feature of Meghalaya that I wish to discuss with you today in 'Mann Ki Baat', that is Meghalaya's root bridges. I am referring to bridges made of roots, not the kind of route one travels on. The story behind these root bridges is fascinating. These bridges are not built in a matter of days or years; it takes decades for them to take shape," he said.

The Prime Minister said the living bridges become stronger over time and stand as a testament to the people's deep respect for nature. "Over time, these roots transform into sturdy bridges. These bridges possess another unique quality: they are living bridges. They grow stronger with the passage of time. They reflect the creativity of the people of Meghalaya. These embody years of patience and a deep respect for nature. These bridges demonstrate the amazing things humans can create in harmony with nature. They are a heritage of our country and our land," Modi said.

He further said India has sought UNESCO recognition for the unique natural structures. "Climate change poses several challenges to these root bridges. Amidst this, the people of Meghalaya have admirably shouldered the responsibility of preserving this natural heritage. Previously, it was not even easy to determine exactly how many such bridges existed; the local people themselves took the initiative to count them," he added. (ANI)