A passenger in Bengaluru shared the heartbreaking story of a Uber driver quietly battling crushing financial pressure and mental stress while doing everything he could to support his family.

A passenger in Bengaluru shared the heartbreaking story of a Uber driver quietly battling crushing financial pressure and mental stress while doing everything he could to support his family. Siddharth, who recounted the conversation in a now-viral post on X, said the interaction left him deeply shaken, admitting that his own “stress and problems felt insignificant” after hearing the driver's story.

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“I spoke to my Uber driver. He is 32, has three kids, and married the love of his life 11 years ago. He is the sole earner for his family and also takes care of his mom,” Siddharth wrote.

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According to the post, the 32-year-old driver has worked “almost every job out there” before eventually becoming an Uber driver. He earns roughly Rs 1,200 a day while carrying the responsibility of providing for his entire family.

Yet amid relentless financial struggles, he takes his family out for biryani every month.

“He has thought about committing suicide multiple times, but couldn’t because of his family,” Siddharth wrote, adding that the burden of caring for his loved ones was “eating him alive,” even though the driver continued to smile warmly throughout the journey.