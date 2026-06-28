Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil led a plantation drive in Surat, planting 25,000 trees. Patil also attended a reservoir inauguration and later met Assam's minister to discuss expanding the state's irrigation infrastructure.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Sunday led a large-scale plantation drive in Surat, Gujarat, saying the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to plant more trees. Speaking to ANI, Patil highlighted that the drive saw wide participation, with students and community workers, and he oversaw the planting of 25,000 trees as part of a broader effort to promote environmental sustainability.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired the nation, urging people to plant trees as much as possible. Responding to this call, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a massive program with students and community workers taking initiative in this plantation drive."

Patil Attends Tungabhadra Reservoir Event

Earlier this week, Patil attended the inauguration event of all 33 newly installed crest gates of the Tungabhadra Reservoir in Hosapete of Vijayanagara district. Chief ministers and ministers from three states participated in the programme organised at the Munirabad Government High School grounds in Koppal district.

Discussions on Assam's Irrigation Potential

On June 16, Assam Minister for Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, called on Union Minister CR Patil and Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to New Delhi. During his meeting with Patil at the latter's official residence, the Assam Minister briefed him on Assam's vast irrigation potential driven by the mighty Brahmaputra River and the state's extensive river network.

He informed the Union Minister that Assam possesses an irrigation potential of nearly 27 lakh hectares of agricultural land, while irrigation schemes currently cover around 7 lakh hectares. The discussions focused on strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expanding irrigation coverage in line with the Central Government's vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani". Union Minister Patil appreciated Assam's immense potential in the irrigation sector and assured all possible support from the Union government for further development of irrigation facilities in the state.