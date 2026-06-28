The SIT probing the Pune female foeticide racket has arrested two more key accused, a doctor and an agent, bringing the total arrests to nine. The accused were involved in illegal prenatal sex determination and abortions. Two doctors remain absconding.

SIT Arrests Two More Key Accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide case under the jurisdiction of Yavat Police Station has made a significant breakthrough by arresting two more key accused. The arrests were made after the investigation team gathered substantial and legally admissible evidence during the course of its probe. The accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody until July 1, according to Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar, in charge of Yavat Police Station and head of the SIT.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The arrested accused have been identified as Sumant Tukaram Shitole, associated with Mangalmurti Hospital, Pargaon, Taluka Daund, Pune district, and Bapurao Pandharinath Jambale, a resident of Vasunde, Taluka Daund, Pune district.

Roles of the Arrested Accused

According to the investigation, pregnant women who had allegedly undergone illegal prenatal sex determination by the main accused, Annasaheb Giri, were brought to Mangalmurti Hospital in Pargaon, where illegal abortions were allegedly performed by Dr Shitole. Investigators also found that Bapurao Pandharinath Jambale played an active role as an agent in the racket. He is accused of supplying restricted and sensitive medicines and injections required for carrying out the illegal abortion procedures to the main accused.

Case Status: 9 Arrested, 2 Absconding

A total of 12 people have been booked so far in connection with the alleged female foeticide racket operating in Pune district and its surrounding areas. Of them, nine accused have been arrested, while two doctors remain absconding and are being actively traced by police teams.

The nine arrested accused have been identified as Annasaheb Giri, Dr Atul Ankush Jadhav, Narendra Sahebrao Thakare, Dr Sangeeta Pandurang Gaikwad, Sadichha Shinde, Amit Tengale, Sachin Kadam, Dr Sumant Tukaram Shitole, and Bapurao Pandharinath Jamble. The two absconding accused are Dr Mandar Mali, a resident of Kikvi in Bhor taluka, and Sundaram Kadam, a resident of Uruli Kanchan. Police teams are conducting searches to apprehend both of them.

Another accused, Nilkanth Jadhav, has already been arrested in a separate criminal case. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not yet taken his custody in connection with the present case.

Investigation Details

The racket is suspected to have been involved in a Massive number of illegal female foeticide cases across Pune district and adjoining areas. However, the SIT has not yet disclosed the exact number of female foeticide cases allegedly linked to the network.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeepsingh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences Branch) Rajendra Mayne, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bapurao Dadas.

The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar, who heads the Special Investigation Team. The SIT conducted a highly confidential, systematic, and professional investigation, resulting in the arrest of the accused. Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, the identities of other officers and personnel associated with the SIT have not been disclosed, Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar stated. (ANI)