Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that findings from a workshop on tiger conservation challenges will be submitted to the NTCA. All 58 tiger reserves will provide assessments to help shape future policies and science-based decisions.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that the findings and recommendations on the deficiencies and challenges identified across the country's tiger reserves during a two-day workshop will be placed before the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to help shape future conservation policies and science-based decision-making.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the workshop on "Tiger Re-Introduction: Opportunities and Challenges" at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Yadav said all 58 tiger reserves across the country would present scientific and technical assessments of the deficiencies and challenges they face. "All 58 tiger reserves in the country will present scientific and technical assessments of the deficiencies and challenges they face. Based on the findings and recommendations emerging from the two-day workshop, a report will be placed before the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for further decisions," he said.

Focus on Community-Based Conservation

On concerns that previous tiger relocation efforts, including those in Kuno and Mukundra, had faced setbacks due to inadequate community participation, the Union Minister said, "Community-based involvement is our key focus, and we are working on it." He also said forest diversion proposals are assessed under strict scientific norms, taking into account factors such as sample size and population, before approvals are granted.

Addressing Human-Tiger Conflict

Speaking on human-tiger conflict, Yadav said the government has focused on identifying protected areas and clearly demarcating their boundaries since 2014, following which comprehensive Integrated Management Plans are prepared for tiger conservation.

Roadmap for Future Conservation

Yadav said the workshop would help strategically evaluate tiger reserves, identify their potential for future tiger reintroduction, and strengthen collaboration among State Forest Departments, the NTCA, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and other conservation partners.

He said, "I believe this two-day workshop will provide a roadmap for future conservation efforts. Additionally, with the completion of 20 years of tiger reintroduction in Sariska Tiger Reserve approaching in the next two years, a documentary showcasing Sariska's success story and the tiger recovery programme will also be produced with public participation". (ANI)