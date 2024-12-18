Indian vlogger films himself atop speeding train in Bangladesh, Internet reacts; WATCH viral video

Rahul Gupta, a content creator, boasting over 29,000 followers, uploaded a video during his trip to Bangladesh, where he filmed himself lying atop a moving train. Rahul described this dangerous escapade as "thrilling."

Indian vlogger films himself atop speeding train in Bangladesh, Internet reacts; WATCH viral video shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

In the relentless chase for likes and shares, many people disregard all safety concerns, even prioritizing viral content over their lives. A recent video that has surfaced on social media exemplifies this trend, sparking widespread backlash. Rahul Gupta, a content creator, boasting over 29,000 followers, uploaded a video during his trip to Bangladesh, where he filmed himself lying atop a moving train. Rahul described this dangerous escapade as "thrilling."

The video shows him sprawled on the roof of a speeding train, capturing footage without any safety measures in place. Shockingly, this isn't his first stunt of this nature. "You please don't try this, i am taking a lot of risk for making this video," Rahul says in the video.

Rahul has previously shared videos of himself performing equally perilous acts, such as hanging from a moving train or sitting atop it mid-journey.

Also read: Real life Subway Surfers! Woman seen dancing, running on roof of moving train; video shocks Internet (WATCH)

This latest clip has gone viral, amassing over 19 million views. However, the comment section reveals a divided response, with many users condemning his actions.

A user sarcastically remarked, "Try lying on top of an airplane next time." Others demanded accountability, with comments like, "He should be arrested and punished for such reckless behavior."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH) shk

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments AJR

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue AJR

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon