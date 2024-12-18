Indian vlogger films himself atop speeding train in Bangladesh, Internet reacts; WATCH viral video

Rahul Gupta, a content creator, boasting over 29,000 followers, uploaded a video during his trip to Bangladesh, where he filmed himself lying atop a moving train. Rahul described this dangerous escapade as "thrilling."

In the relentless chase for likes and shares, many people disregard all safety concerns, even prioritizing viral content over their lives. A recent video that has surfaced on social media exemplifies this trend, sparking widespread backlash. Rahul Gupta, a content creator, boasting over 29,000 followers, uploaded a video during his trip to Bangladesh, where he filmed himself lying atop a moving train. Rahul described this dangerous escapade as "thrilling."

The video shows him sprawled on the roof of a speeding train, capturing footage without any safety measures in place. Shockingly, this isn't his first stunt of this nature. "You please don't try this, i am taking a lot of risk for making this video," Rahul says in the video.

Rahul has previously shared videos of himself performing equally perilous acts, such as hanging from a moving train or sitting atop it mid-journey.

This latest clip has gone viral, amassing over 19 million views. However, the comment section reveals a divided response, with many users condemning his actions.

A user sarcastically remarked, "Try lying on top of an airplane next time." Others demanded accountability, with comments like, "He should be arrested and punished for such reckless behavior."

