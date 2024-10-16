Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

Indian Railways has announced special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate travel from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand. These trains will run between October 21 and November 28, connecting various locations including Panvel, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur. Bookings opened on October 14 via the IRCTC website and app.

In India, Diwali and Chhath Puja are two of the most important and auspicious holidays. For these festivities, thousands of people travel from all across the nation to come home from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In light of this, Indian Railways operates a number of special trains annually. To accommodate the enormous audience, many special trains have been announced this year.

From October 22 to November 28, Train 07626 will leave Panvel at 2:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, arriving in Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 am the following day. On Mondays and Wednesdays between October 21 and November 27, train 07625 will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 p.m. and arrive in Panvel at 1:25 p.m.

The stations where these two trains would stop are Parbhani, Nashik Road, Purna, Lasur, Manwat, Igatpuri, Jalna, Kalyan, Selu, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Partur, Nagarsol, and Manmad. Each of these trains will run 12 services.

In addition, several other trains connecting Mumbai, Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur have been announced to ensure a hassle-free journey for those travelling to these locations. Passengers can book tickets for train No 07626 at special charges from the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings opened October 14. In addition, customers can book tickets using the IRCTC app. Tatkal ticket bookings are open for a short time and have limited seats. Due to the strong demand during the holiday season, passengers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will commence with Dhanteras, followed by Bhai Dooj. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls in the month of Kartik, which is November 1 for this year. Meantime, Chhath Puja is devoted to the Sun God and Lord Brahma's daughter, Chhathi Maiyya. Commencing on November 5, 2024, the festivities will take place over four days.

