Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in mosque doesn't hurt religious feelings, rules Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a case against two individuals accused of chanting "Jai Shri Ram" inside a mosque. The court questioned how such chanting could offend religious sentiments, citing peaceful coexistence between communities and referencing a Supreme Court ruling.

The criminal complaint filed by the police against two individuals for allegedly chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans inside a mosque was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. In examining the accused's appeal plea, the single division bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna stated in its ruling that it was incomprehensible how the chanting of "Jai Shri Ram" can offend any community's religious sentiments.

The defendants were booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly yelling "Jai Shri Ram" at a mosque. Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common purpose), and 295A (outraging religious sensibilities) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were also used against them.

The bench took note of the complainant's own statement that Muslims and Hindus coexisted peacefully in the region in question. The judge emphasized that allowing additional procedures against the petitioners would constitute an abuse of the legal process. The bench stated that any act would not be considered an offense under Section 295A of the IPC, citing the Supreme Court's ruling.

According to the authorities, the accused entered the mosque on September 24, 2023, at around 10.50 p.m., and yelled "Jai Shri Ram." They were accused of threatening as well. The accused were listed as unknown when the case was filed, and they were subsequently placed under arrest. Nevertheless, the accused appealed the accusations against them to the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the case against them. The bench also observed that the complainant asserted that chanting "Jai Shri Ram" chants would incite communal strife and that Muslims and Hindus coexisted peacefully in the vicinity.

