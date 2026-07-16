The Indian Navy is set to commission Malvan, the second Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, on July 22, 2026. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited with over 80% indigenous content, the ship exemplifies India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and is designed for dominance in shallow waters.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), on July 22, 2026.

The chief of the air staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, will preside over the ceremony. The flag officer commanding-in-chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, will also be present, along with other senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, veterans, and distinguished guests.

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Inside India’s Indigenous ASW-SWC Program

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, “Malvan epitomizes India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design,” an official said.

With more than 80 percent indigenous content, the ship exemplifies the country’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.

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“Compact yet formidable, the ship reflects agility, precision and endurance – qualities essential for asserting dominance in shallow waters.”

The commissioning of Malvan marks the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors – sleek, swift and proudly Indian.

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