Arvind Kejriwal and Dimple Yadav met activist Sonam Wangchuk, on a hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak. Kejriwal demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and suggested Wangchuk for the post, warning the Centre of a '2014-like fate'.

Opposition Rallies Behind Wangchuk

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday were among the opposition leaders who met and expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who completed 19 days of his hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Extending support to the youth-led protest at the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and proposed the name of educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the next Union Education Minister. The AAP convenor also urged the Centre to heed the demands of the demonstrators, warning that the NDA government might face the "2014-like fate" as the Congress-led UPA II.

"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering at the Jantar Mantar. Standing alongside Abhijeet Dipke, Kejriwal added, "I also extend a proposal--Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country. I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister."

Dimple Yadav also urged the Centre to show "a little sensitivity" and initiate a dialogue with activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying compassion is central to Sanatan Dharma. Dimple Yadav told reporters, "This will be decided by the people of Cockroach Janta Party as to when he (Sonam Wangchuk) will break his hunger strike. But we would like to tell the Government to show a little sensitivity and initiate a dialogue by coming here. We would like to tell the people of the BJP to set aside insensitivity. They speak of Sanatan Dharma, but which Sanatan Dharma survives without compassion?"

Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Veera said, "We came here to Jantar Mantar to extend our support and to salute Sonam Wangchuk; he is fighting a battle for the youth--not for himself, but for the young people. He has been on a fast for 20 (odd) days now, yet the government has shown such insensitivity that no one has come to speak with him or find a solution."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare also met Sonam Wangchuk and extended support to the protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP-led Central government of being insensitive to the concerns raised by the activist, alleging that the government was focused on "creating divisions" instead of addressing public issues.

In an X post, Thackeray said the Centre's response to Wangchuk's protest reflected its lack of concern for the country's youth. "The insensitivity of the BJP government towards the issue for which @Wangchuk66 is fasting in Delhi proves just one thing: this government has absolutely no concern for young India," he said.

Targeting Dharmendra Pradhan, the UBT Sena leader alleged that he should be held accountable for the NEET paper leak. "Their extremely simple demand is that Central Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan... should be held accountable. He should be removed from his position. Even after such a serious incident as the paper leak in the entrance exams for medical colleges, such an incompetent central minister would not have remained in office in any country," he said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was the face of the 2020-21 farmers' protest, also supported the protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Congress Extends Solidarity

Congress has also expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and called for Pradhan's resignation. Congress General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, posted on X, "Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Indian National Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half. We share the anguish and outrage that Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt - for the collapse of the examination system in particular."

"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation," the post read.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao called the government "arrogant, insensitive, and indifferent" and urged Wangchuk to withdraw the hunger strike. Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Sonam Wangchuk is definitely a man of great commitment and has always taken up people's causes. Today, he has taken up the students' cause and the system of examination, which is affecting millions of children's lives. The fast that he has taken up for a good cause is justifiable, but he should realise that the present government in Delhi will not respond to him. This is a very arrogant, insensitive, indifferent government, and they do not believe in listening to people."

"They have a fascist mentality. The Congress party is also fighting the same cause... I would request him to withdraw his fast. There is a big battle ahead, and everyone has to work towards saving our democracy. He should not sacrifice himself," he added.

While Congress has extended support, it has also launched its parallel movement under Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. The Lok Sabha LoP will be in Dehradun, holding an event against the alleged irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination.

Delhi HC Orders Medical Monitoring

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same."

The Court also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided without delay. The directions came while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed over concerns regarding Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his prolonged fast.

Wangchuk, along with several students, has been spearheading the protest with a hunger strike. Students' organisations Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are also part of the youth-led protest. (ANI)