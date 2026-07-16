The ECI distributed enumeration forms to 99.55% of Delhi's 1.45 crore electors for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Over 26.02 lakh forms (17.94%) have been digitised. Deadlines for the exercise have been extended in several states.

Delhi Electoral Roll Revision Update

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has distributed enumeration forms to 99.55 per cent of Delhi's 1.45 crore electors under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while over 26.02 lakh forms, accounting for 17.94 per cent of the electorate, have already been digitised, according to the latest status report released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

The cumulative status report, updated till 8 pm on July 16, showed that enumeration forms had been distributed to 1,44,44,600 of the total 1,45,10,298 electors in the national capital. The digitisation process has also gathered pace, with 26,02,654 forms uploaded so far.

District-wise Progress

According to the report, Old Delhi, New Delhi, North East and South districts have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms. South East and South West districts have each recorded 99.85 per cent distribution, while North has reached 99.61 per cent, East 99.74 per cent, Central 99.89 per cent, Central North 99.79 per cent, West 99.47 per cent, Outer North 98.99 per cent, and North West 97.26 per cent. In terms of digitisation, Outer North leads the capital with 33.32 per cent of forms digitised, followed by South West (25.98 per cent), West (21.53 per cent), Central North (21.91 per cent), North (20.91 per cent) and North West (21.13 per cent), while other districts are also progressing with the uploading process.

Revised Schedule for Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission on Wednesday extended the deadlines for the enumeration period and the publication of the final electoral rolls under the SIR exercise in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka. Under the revised schedule, the enumeration period in Delhi and Karnataka has been extended from July 29 to August 8. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17, instead of the earlier deadline of August 5. The claims and objections period will run from August 17 to September 16, while the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19, replacing the earlier date of October 7. The Commission also extended SIR timelines in Punjab and Telangana, while earlier extending the schedule for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Honorarium for Election Officials

Additionally, it approved a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 each for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors engaged in the Special Intensive Revision exercise, citing the scale and nature of the work involved. (ANI)