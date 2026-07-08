India Navy’s deputy chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, recently visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a government-owned shipyard, to see how it’s growing as part of the country’s naval shipbuilding plans.

New Delhi: India Navy’s deputy chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, recently visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a government-owned shipyard, to see how it’s growing as part of the country’s naval shipbuilding plans. HSL’s chief, Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd), showed him around and explained the yard’s recent projects, upgraded facilities, and improved technical skills.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to HSL’s staff, Vice Admiral Sobti praised how far the yard has come, calling it a longtime, trusted partner of the Navy that will play a major role in India's growing maritime industry.

He also signaled a change in how the Navy wants to work with HSL going forward, not just as a place that builds ships, but as a true strategic partner. This means working together not only to build vessels, but also to support them throughout their entire service life, including upgrades and mid-life refits.

At the same time, he made it clear that meeting deadlines and maintaining quality still matter most, since shipyards taking on bigger responsibilities can’t afford to fall behind on delivery.

He also stressed that skilled and experienced workers are the most important factor behind any shipyard's ability to perform well, adding that HSL has been building valuable experience over time.

All about HSL

It’s one of India’s oldest shipyards, founded in 1941 and taken over by the government in 1952. It falls under the Ministry of Defence and holds “Mini Ratna Category-I” status, a rank given to profitable government companies that gives them more independence in decisions about spending, partnerships, and technology, without needing approval for every single case.

HSL is currently India’s second-biggest shipyard, behind only Cochin Shipyard, and its dock can handle ships weighing up to 80,000 tonnes. The yard is especially known for submarine work. It’s one of the few facilities in India capable of building and repairing submarines, having carried out major refits on Kilo-class submarines like INS Sindhukirti, INS Vela, and INS Vagli, with Sindhukirti’s refit still ongoing.

HSL is now preparing to start building submarines as well, in partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

It has also built other specialized ships, including Diving Support Vessels made largely with Indian-made parts, and INS Dhruv, India's first home-built ocean surveillance ship.