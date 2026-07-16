BJP MP Jagdambika Pal urged the opposition not to disrupt the Monsoon Session (July 20-Aug 13). He stated Parliament is for debate, not disruption. Key bills like the FCRA amendment and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan are on the agenda.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from disrupting the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, asserting that the Lok Sabha serves as a forum for constructive debate, discussion, and decision-making in the public interest, rather than as a venue for disrupting the proceedings.

Speaking to ANI, Pal alleged that Congress does not want the proceedings of the Lok Sabha to function properly. "We appeal to the entire opposition, reminding them that the Lok Sabha is a forum for representatives elected by the people. It is a place for debate, discussion, and decision-making in the public interest--not for disruption... The nature of the statements coming from the Congress suggests they do not want the House to function..." said Pal.

Key Bills on Monsoon Session Agenda

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 13. In the upcoming session, the Centre is expected to table the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in the country.

The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

The Bill has become a major issue of contention ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, as the state houses a major Christian population and several NGOs and organisations drawing funds under the FCRA.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, formerly the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, aims to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The Bill also brings Institutes of National Importance (INIs) under the regulatory framework for the first time, whereas until now they functioned largely outside such oversight.

The proposed legislation faced criticism due to its Section 15(3)(g), which provides that the proposed higher education commission "shall be bound" by policy directions issued by the Central government and that in the event of any disagreement, "the Government's decision shall be final". However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the provision does not represent a shift in the existing legal framework.

The Bill was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) comprising of 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill will be brought in an environment where Dharmendra Pradhan has faced significant criticism over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Apart from these, the new Bills listed for introduction in the House include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to replace an Ordinance. The Bill, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeks to deepen India's sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows, and enhance liquidity in view of the prevailing global macroeconomic environment, marked by significant volatility arising from geopolitical uncertainties, sharp increases in crude oil prices, and disruptions in global supply chains.

Opposition to Raise Key Issues

The Congress and the opposition parties will flag the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, NEET-UG and other paper leaks, the E20 fuel and India's foreign policy as issues in Parliament. (ANI)