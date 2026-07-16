BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleges Congress is creating drama over delimitation to mask its isolation within the INDIA bloc ahead of the Monsoon session. He claims none of their alliance partners trust them anymore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday alleged that the Congress was creating drama or of the issue of Delimitation ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. He further claimed that the Congress was "isolated" in the INDIA bloc The BJP leader stated that the dates for the Parliament session have been announced. 'Typically, an all-party meeting follows the announcement to decide the agenda for the session," he told ANI "However, the Congress party is adopting a certain attitude even before that stage. In reality, they know they have become isolated because none of their alliance partners--be it the RJD, Samajwadi Party, NCP (Sharad Pawar), or DMK--trust them anymore; the DMK, for instance, does not even want to sit with them...Consequently, to mask its own limitations, the Congress party is now creating an uproar over the issue of delimitation."

Key Bills for Monsoon Session

The Centre is expected to table the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin.

Details on FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in the country. The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Opposition's Agenda for Parliament Session

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 13. The Congress and the opposition parties will flag the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, NEET-UG and other paper leaks, the E20 fuel and India's foreign policy as issues in Parliament. (ANI)