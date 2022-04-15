Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana

    The CJI speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, said there are two major issues of concern in the country today - the judiciary’s infrastructure and the filling of vacancies.

    Hyderabad, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Friday claimed that the Indian judiciary is overburdened as the top court has been witnessing rising number of issues related to the judiciary lately. He also opined that access to justice for each citizen would not be possible till infrastructure is improved in the country.

    The CJI speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, said there are two major issues of concern in the country today - the judiciary’s infrastructure and the filling of vacancies.

    “Access to justice would only be possible when we provide a sufficient number of courts and infrastructure... Our judiciary is overburdened,” stressed CJI Ramana.

    The CJI also highlighted that a detailed survey was conducted by the Supreme Court registry in different parts of the country and courts where it was found that infrastructure is inadequate. The same has also been brought to the attention of the Government of India, he stated, as per Bar and Bench report.

    He went on to stress that cases are only increasing in courts. “When a person usually approaches a court, he asks himself, how many years would it take for it to reach a resolution,” he added.

    Justice NV Ramana recently caused a stir when he said that the work of investigative bodies like CBI and ED has come under scrutiny, and that they should come under an independent umbrella.

    Justice Ramana was assigned as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. In September 2013, he took the charge of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and was soon elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

    He took the final mantle on April 24, 2021, when he took the charge of Chief Justice of India. He will superannuate on August 26 this year.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
