'Leave Kharkiv immediately': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues an 'urgent advisory'

In an urgent advisory, all Indian nationals in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been asked to leave the city immediately for their safety. It further asked nationals and students to "proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible". The advisory asked that the stranded citizens to reach the said destinations by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) on Wednesday. A second caution emphasised the need of leaving Kharkiv "immediately repeat immediately in view of the escalating circumstances" for "their own safety and security."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has sent four C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. Speaking t the media, Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh stated that these aircraft will be operational around the clock.

"There is also relief material being supplied. The action is being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs," he stated.

Despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has managed to evacuate almost 12,000 of its nationals from the war-torn country to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. According to Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, 26 aircraft have been booked over the next three days to rescue students who have crossed into neighbouring countries from Ukraine.

Previously, it issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals and students to be strong, safe, and aware. The announcement reassured everyone that the Indian government is "working around the clock to facilitate" the Indian community in Ukraine.

