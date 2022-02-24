  • Facebook
    India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    India has expanded its control room at the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi in the wake of Russian's military operation in Eastern Ukraine and also Kyiv shutting the airspace for civil aircraft. 

    MEA control room

    The government has issued helpline numbers for the Indian nationals who are stranded in Ukraine. The phone numbers are 1800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104 and +91-11-23017905.

    These numbers will be operational 24x7. As per an official, the focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students.

    Monitoring the emerging situation along the Ukrainian border with Russia, the ministry of external affairs has held a high level meetings, wherein the senior officials are discussed to launch a contingency plans, alternate evacuation routes among other pressing issues.

    Russian military

    "Our Embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully," a source in the government establishment said. 

    The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory and said that those travelling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily. 

    In a statement, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

    It has asked all Indian nationals to carry their passports and relevant documents at all times along with themselves. 

    "Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times," it said. 

    "You are advised to follow Embassy website and social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) posts for updates on this regard,” it added.

    The embassy has also issued a helpline for its nationals. The numbers are:

    +38 0997300483
    +38 0997300428
    +38 0933980327
    +38 0635917881
    +38 0935046170

