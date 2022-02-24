  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    The Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere and 'immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky'.

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia Kyiv s envoy to India Igor Polikha gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 2:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the situation in Ukraine remains unstable, uncertain and volatile, the Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere and 'immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky'.

    He said India has a special relationship with Russia, and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation. Polikha further said that they are ready to defend their territorial integrity. Calling it a case of blatant aggression, he said that they have confirmed information that bombs and missile attacks attacked a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations.

    Further speaking, he informed some attacks occurred on the outskirts of the capital, and some attacks occurred deep within Ukraine's borders. He also said they had received the first reports of casualties among our soldiers and civilians.

    Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has declared a military operation in Ukraine. Putin stated in a televised address that the action is in response to threats from Ukraine. The Russian President went on to say that Russia has no intention of occupying Ukraine. Putin also warned other countries that interfering with Russia's actions would result in "consequences they have never seen before."

    In a recent development, Russian-backed separatists claimed to have taken control of the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's Luhansk region, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Ukraine's border guard agency claimed that the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

    Earlier in the day, Russia's defence ministry announced that it had destroyed military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defences. Ukraine also claimed that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down. 

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Also Read: 'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

     

    Also Read: Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Also Read | Lay down arms or 'Denazification': Russia's Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harshest sanctions package will weaken Russia's economic base, capacity to modernise: EU-dnm

    Harshest sanctions package will weaken Russia’s economic base, capacity to modernise: EU

    Russian Grandmaster Kasprov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion other sport stars speak out too

    Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

    How NATO is responding to Russia's naked aggression on Ukraine

    We are ready: How NATO is responding to Russia's 'naked aggression'

    Russia seized control of 2 villages in east; 7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, claims Ukraine-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk; 7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling

    Russia Ukraine war 2 towns in Ukraine s Luhansk in control claim Russia backed separatists gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: 2 towns in Ukraine's Luhansk in control, claim Russia-backed separatists

    Recent Stories

    Harshest sanctions package will weaken Russia's economic base, capacity to modernise: EU-dnm

    Harshest sanctions package will weaken Russia’s economic base, capacity to modernise: EU

    India Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    Russian Grandmaster Kasprov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion other sport stars speak out too

    Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb

    Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai gives new life to 33 year old Kashmiri woman gcw

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai, gives new life to 33-year-old Kashmiri woman

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon
    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon