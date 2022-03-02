IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

Indian Air Force has deployed four C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine amidst escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Talking to media persons, Indian Air Force vice chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said that these aircraft will operate round the clock.

"Relief material is also being sent. The operation is being coordinated with the External Affairs ministry," he said.

On being asked about the capability of the Indian Air Force to operate flights, he said "We can operate four flights a day."

On seating capacity, Air Marshal Singh said over 200 people can be seated per aircraft.

Talking about the C-17, he said this aircraft can do a non-stop flight to countries like Romania, Hungary and Poland.

On the geopolitics situation, he said, "As far as the geopolitics is concerned, India's position is very strong. We have good relations with everybody. We are evaluating. There can be certain difficulties. It is still unfolding. We are evaluating."

Last night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan announced that a total of 26 flights have been scheduled for the next three days. He had also stated that 12,000 Indians have been brought out of Ukraine to its neighbouring countries. This was after the Indian embassy sent advisories to students, telling them to use only the western border of Ukraine and reach the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.

C-17 Globemaster

Manufactured by US aircraft maker Boeing, the C-17s have been a force multiplier for the defence forces across the world. The Globemaster is a T-tailed aircraft with a rear-loading ramp. The heavy-lift aircraft is powered by Four Pratt & Whitney PW2040 engines. The aircraft has a maximum payload capacity of 77,519 kilograms, and its maximum gross take-off weight is 265,352 kilograms. The aircraft is capable of taking off and landing on runways as short as 1,064 meters and only 27.4 meters wide.

