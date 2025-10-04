Akshar features advanced weaponry and can reach 27 knots. Based in Karaikal, Puducherry, the vessel will be deployed for maritime surveillance and to safeguard India's maritime interests, enhancing the ICG's operational capability in the region.

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday, October 4 commissioned the second ship of the eight in series Adamya class Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) – Akshar. ‘Akshar’ meaning ‘imperishable’ is a projection of Indian Coast Guard’s will and commitment in ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas towards the maritime interest of the Nation. Designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited, the 51-meters-long FPV Akshar is a befitting example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with over 60% indigenous content leading to strengthening of India’s Maritime might under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The ship displaces approx. 320 tons and is propelled by two 3000 KW diesel engine to attain a maximum speed of 27 Knots. She has an endurance of 1500 nm at economical speed.

Indigenously Developed Systems

ICGS Akshar is fitted with indigenously developed two Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and gearboxes offering superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea. Its weaponry includes a 30 mm CRN 91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilized remote controlled (SRCG) machine guns, all supported by fire control systems. The vessel also features an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), augmenting operational efficiency and automation. ICG Spokesperson Commandant Amit Uniyal said: “The ship will be based at Karaikal, Puducherry, under the administrative and operational control of Commander Coast Guard Region (East) through the Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 13.”

“The vessel will be deployed for surveillance of maritime zones and undertaking other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter to safeguard the maritime interests of India,” he said. The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Subhendu Chakraborty and has a complement of 05 officers and 33 personnel. “The commissioning of ICGS Akshar will further enhance the Indian Coast Guard Operational capability to discharge the multifarious maritime tasks.”