A key achievement was the Indian Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) "Tiger X" conducting its first dive outside the Indian Ocean, mating with South Korean and Singaporean submarines.

New Delhi: Embarked on INS Nistar, the Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit (East) showcased precision and professionalism at Exercise Pacific Reach or XPR-2025 by demonstrating the full spectrum of intervention and rescue operations and establishes India’s position in the global submarine rescue arena. Hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), the Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit achieved three successful matings with international submarines over three successive days. Held from September 15 – 25, the XPR-2025 featured participation from over 40 nations. Conducted in two phases – a shore phase and a sea phase – the exercise was aimed at enhancing coordination and interoperability in submarine rescue.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

“Three rescue units embarked on Mother Ships (MoShip) – MV Swift Rescue (RSN), JS Chiyoda (Japan) and INS Nistar – operated alongside the submarines from the Republic of Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and RSN, simulating as Disabled Submarines (DISSUBs). During the shore phase, professional exchanges and an international medical symposium allowed India to present its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) system philosophy and post-rescue medical preparedness.

Historic Foreign Submarine Mating Success

The sea phase in the South China Sea witnessed landmark achievements. On September 23, the Indian DSRV Tiger X undertook its maiden dive outside the Indian Ocean Region, achieving a historic first mating with ROK Navy’s Submarine Shin Dol-SeokS-082). The Indian DSRV achieved another milestone by mating with RSN’s submarine RSS Invincible. The culminating event on September 25 featured a coordinated rescue drill led by the RSN – the first three-asset (R3) rescue in Pacific Reach history. INS Nistar spearheaded operations, localizing and surveying the datum passing requisite information to MV Swift Rescue and JS Chiyoda.

“With RSN Invincible simulating the distressed submarine, India’s ROV and IN DSRV were deployed in rapid succession, achieving mating within one hour of the dive. The performance highlighted the Indian Navy’s exceptional proficiency and contributed substantially to the successful conduct of the multinational coordinated R3 rescue - a first for Exercise Pacific series.”

“XPR-2025 marked a watershed moment in India’s submarine rescue journey, with the Indian DSRV’s maiden foreign submarine matings and participation in a multinational coordinated rescue drill reinforcing India’s capability and commitment to global submarine safety.”