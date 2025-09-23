Indian Navy will commission its second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, Androth, on October 6 at Visakhapatnam. Built by GRSE with 80% indigenous components, the 77-meter warship strengthens coastal defence and maritime self-reliance.

New Delhi: Indian Navy will be commissioning its second state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), Androth at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on October 06, in the presence of its Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar. The commissioning ceremony will mark the formal induction of the second of the sixteen ASW-SWC ships into the country’s naval force.

⁠Built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft has over 80% indigenous components, a shining symbol of India’s growing maritime self-reliance.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, Androth was handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13.

Know in detail about Androth

⁠Holding strategic and symbolic significance, the name ‘Androth’ is derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

In its previous avatar, Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said: “INS Androth (P69) served the nation with distinction for over 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy and spirit of its predecessor.”

⁠The 77-meter long ship, fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites, modern communication systems, and waterjet propulsion, the ASW-SWC Androth is equipped to detect, track, and neutralize underwater threats with precision.

It is also equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets, advanced shallow water SONAR, enabling effective submarine detection and engagement in littoral zones.

“Its cutting-edge capabilities also enable it to undertake maritime surveillance, Search and Rescue operations, and coastal defence missions across the spectrum of threats.”

He further added that the commissioning of Androth marks another step forward in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

“The ship will not only augment the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also reaffirm the nation’s resolve to design, develop, and build world-class warships through indigenous efforts.”