    Indian Army officer owns responsibility for injuring two civilians in firing, netizens love it

    In Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, two civilians were injured mistakenly in an Army firing on Friday. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    New Delhi: Showcasing a blend of good human being, professional and leadership quality, an Indian Army officer has won netizens’ hearts after his video went viral, in which he can be seen “owning up the responsibility” for the injury caused to two civilians in the firing in Arunachal Pradesh.  

    The video which is doing the round of the social media platforms can be heard that the Indian Army officer of a Major-rank has come forward to take full responsibility and blame for an inadvertent error of judgment by his men. 

    Praising his role and effort, former Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Rtd) in a tweet said, “12 PARA SF, Respect and salute the commando leader for accepting full responsibility & blame for an inadvertent error of judgment by his men. A leader par excellent, the ethos of your Indian Army.” 

    In the video, the officer who is talking to a group of villagers could be heard stating that he is ready to put his signature as testimony in the FIR that would be registered in connection with the case.

    Another former Indian Army officer Lt Gen Satish Dua (R) shared the 2:20 minutes video with a caption, “Arunachal Pradesh. Army team mistook civilians with hunting rifles as terrorists, fired on them. Army evacuated them to hospital. Indian Army cares. This young Major stood up took responsibility. That's true leadership. An officer and a gentleman! Jai Hind.”  

    The injured civilians have been identified as Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23).

    As per Tirap DC Taro Mize, the incident happened when four youths were on their way to home after fishing on Friday late evening. 

    “There was no visibility in the area and the Army personnel mistakenly shot at them suspecting them as insurgents,” Mize said.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
