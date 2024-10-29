Indian Army dog 'Phantom' dies in action during anti-terror operation in J-K's Akhnoor

Phantom, a Belgian Malinois in the K9 unit, was killed in action during an anti-terror operation in the Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Born on May 25, 2020, Phantom had been serving since August 12, 2022. 
 

Indian Army dog 'Phantom' dies in action during anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Akhnoor: The army was advancing on terrorists cornered in the Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. During the anti-terror operation, Phantom, an army dog, bravely drew enemy fire and suffered gunshot wounds. Tragically, Phantom lost his life in the line of duty.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero, a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom," the 16 Corps, known as the White Knight Corps, said in honour of the four-year-old dog.

Today, terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Asan area of the Sunderbani Sector in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale search operation to locate the assailants.

During the search-cordon operation, one terrorist was killed, and the army recovered various war-related materials. Tragically, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, lost his life in the operation. Phantom was born on May 25, 2020, and served as an assault dog within the K9 unit, a specialized team of trained dogs that participate in anti-terror and counter-insurgency missions. He was issued from the Remount Veterinary Corps in Meerut and was posted on August 12, 2022.

Officials reported on Tuesday that a second terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were taken down after security forces initiated a large-scale search operation in response to an attack on an army vehicle in the area.

Shortly after the terrorist ambush, reports surfaced indicating that security forces neutralized three militants in Akhnoor. According to sources on Tuesday, all the terrorists who fired at the army's ambulance were eliminated by the security forces.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon anr

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Who is behind airline hoax bomb threats? Maharashtra terror book author identified as source of emails anr

Who is behind airline hoax bomb threats? Maharashtra terror book author identified as source of emails

Ayushman Bharat expands for 70+ seniors: Eligibility, documents and how to apply AJR

Ayushman Bharat expands for 70+ seniors: Eligibility, documents and how to apply

Dhanteras 2024: Gold prices DROP, bringing relief for buyers; check October 29 rates in your city snt

Dhanteras 2024: Gold prices DROP, bringing relief for buyers; check October 29 rates in your city

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns vkp

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

Recent Stories

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here RTM

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon anr

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon