Indian Army dog 'Phantom' dies in action during anti-terror operation in J-K's Akhnoor

Phantom, a Belgian Malinois in the K9 unit, was killed in action during an anti-terror operation in the Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Born on May 25, 2020, Phantom had been serving since August 12, 2022.

Akhnoor: The army was advancing on terrorists cornered in the Sunderbani Sector of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. During the anti-terror operation, Phantom, an army dog, bravely drew enemy fire and suffered gunshot wounds. Tragically, Phantom lost his life in the line of duty.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero, a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom," the 16 Corps, known as the White Knight Corps, said in honour of the four-year-old dog.

Today, terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Asan area of the Sunderbani Sector in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale search operation to locate the assailants.

During the search-cordon operation, one terrorist was killed, and the army recovered various war-related materials. Tragically, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, lost his life in the operation. Phantom was born on May 25, 2020, and served as an assault dog within the K9 unit, a specialized team of trained dogs that participate in anti-terror and counter-insurgency missions. He was issued from the Remount Veterinary Corps in Meerut and was posted on August 12, 2022.

Officials reported on Tuesday that a second terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were taken down after security forces initiated a large-scale search operation in response to an attack on an army vehicle in the area.

Shortly after the terrorist ambush, reports surfaced indicating that security forces neutralized three militants in Akhnoor. According to sources on Tuesday, all the terrorists who fired at the army's ambulance were eliminated by the security forces.



