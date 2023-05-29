Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Indian Air Force's Apache helicopter made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Officials said that the pilot noticed a technical fault in the chopper, and decided to make a precautionary landing.

    Indian Air Force Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh Bhind gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a precautionary landing in a field at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Monday, during routine operational training. According to an official statement from the IAF, no casualties were recorded in the incident, and both the crew and the aircraft are safe.

    “The rectification party has reached the site," IAF said. The district administration is also on the landing site and an investigation is underway.

    The AH-64 Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and in 2020, Boeing signed an agreement for the acquisition of six more Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
