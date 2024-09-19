India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: HMK demands halt in series amid rising attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: HMK demands halt in series amid rising attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

    Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Thursday (September 19) held a protest in Chennai, demanding the immediate cancellation of the ongoing India-Bangladesh Test series. The protest was in response to recent reports of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, which the HMK claims has escalated since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

    The protest, led by HMK chief Arjun Sampath, took place outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the first match of the two-Test series between India and Bangladesh is being held. Protesters raised slogans urging the Indian government and the cricket board to halt the series as a sign of solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

    Sampath reportedly said that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has seen a drastic decline since the country gained independence in 1971. "The Hindu population has reduced from 26 percent in 1971 to around 7 percent today," he said, attributing the decrease to violence and oppression. He also cited attacks on temples and women in the community, stressing the urgent need for international intervention.

    "While thousands of Hindus have been rendered homeless and hundreds killed in Bangladesh, we urge the ICC to stop this game," Sampath told reporters during the protest.

    The protest coincided with the start of the crucial India-Bangladesh series, part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India currently leads the WTC table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh holds the fourth position, following a series win against Pakistan. Despite the high stakes for both teams, the HMK insisted that halting the series would bring global attention to the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus.

    Last month, large-scale protests were held in Dhaka and Chattogram, demanding protection for the community. According to the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, Hindu communities have faced attacks in 278 locations across 48 districts since August.

