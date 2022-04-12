India-US 2+2 meeting: Indo-Pacific, QUAD, Russia-Ukraine conflict, more discussed

Prior to the ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had separate meetings with their US counterparts and discussed matters relating to their mutual interests.

Washington: Amidst ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine wherein the United States sided with Kyiv while India maintains a neutral position, the two democracies held their fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue to promote a more integrated approach to their partnership.

Prior to the ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had separate meetings with their US counterparts and discussed matters relating to their mutual interests.

India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue

Expressing satisfaction over the format, Jaishankar in his opening remarks talked about the cooperation that the two countries are having. “The nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue.”

During the meeting, the minister highlighted about New Delhi and Washington’s collaboration in taking bilateral scope to new level.

“Our collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global issues as well. It could be addressing the Covid challenge, taking climate action, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technologies, what India and the US do together will make a difference,” he said.

Among the subjects that the two sides discussed, included the Indo-Pacific, Quad, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

Modi-Biden virtual meeting

Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held virtual meeting, wherein the two leaders discussed the ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability.

During their meeting, PM Modi informed Biden that he had spoken to the Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times.

“I not only appealed for peace, but also suggested President Putin to have direct talks with the President of Ukraine. The subject of Ukraine has also been discussed in detail in our Parliament,” the Prime Minister told the US President.

While expressing concern over killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city, he hoped that that the ongoing dialogue between two countries will pave the way for peace.

He also said that New Delhi has sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. “And on the demand of Ukraine, soon we are sending another consignment of medicines.”

Rajnath-Austin bilateral meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also in the United States held a meeting with his counterpart Lloyd Austin at Pentagon and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation.

He tweeted, “Had a very meaningful and in-depth discussion at the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC. During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in our neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region. India-US Defence Cooperation is being further expanded and strengthened.”

They acknowledged the salience of India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region.

The two defence ministers reviewed military-to-military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and ability of the armed forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements.

He also invited US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to Twitter and write, “Concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner. Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs.”