Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India-US 2+2 meeting: Indo-Pacific, QUAD, Russia-Ukraine conflict, more discussed

    Prior to the ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had separate meetings with their US counterparts and discussed matters relating to their mutual interests. 

    India-US 2+2 meeting: Indo-Pacific, QUAD, Russia-Ukraine conflict, more discussed DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Washington: Amidst ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine wherein the United States sided with Kyiv while India maintains a neutral position, the two democracies held their fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue to promote a more integrated approach to their partnership. 

    Prior to the ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had separate meetings with their US counterparts and discussed matters relating to their mutual interests.  

    India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
    Expressing satisfaction over the format, Jaishankar in his opening remarks talked about the cooperation that the two countries are having. “The nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue.”

    During the meeting, the minister highlighted about New Delhi and Washington’s collaboration in taking bilateral scope to new level.

    “Our collaboration has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global issues as well. It could be addressing the Covid challenge, taking climate action, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technologies, what India and the US do together will make a difference,” he said.

    Among the subjects that the two sides discussed, included the Indo-Pacific, Quad, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

    Modi-Biden virtual meeting
    Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held virtual meeting, wherein the two leaders discussed the ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability.

    During their meeting, PM Modi informed Biden that he had spoken to the Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times. 

    “I not only appealed for peace, but also suggested President Putin to have direct talks with the President of Ukraine. The subject of Ukraine has also been discussed in detail in our Parliament,” the Prime Minister told the US President.

    While expressing concern over killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city, he hoped that that the ongoing dialogue between two countries will pave the way for peace.

    He also said that New Delhi has sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. “And on the demand of Ukraine, soon we are sending another consignment of medicines.”

    Rajnath-Austin bilateral meeting 
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also in the United States held a meeting with his counterpart Lloyd Austin at Pentagon and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. 

    He tweeted, “Had a very meaningful and in-depth discussion at the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC. During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in our neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region. India-US Defence Cooperation is being further expanded and strengthened.”

    They acknowledged the salience of India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region.

    The two defence ministers reviewed military-to-military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and ability of the armed forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements.

    He also invited US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.

    Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to Twitter and write, “Concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner. Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs.” 

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost DNM

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Jharkhand ropeway accident: 5 still stuck as rescue operations resume-dnm

    Jharkhand ropeway accident: 5 still stuck as rescue operations resume

    Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2 -adt

    Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2

    Maharashtra to experience compulsory power cut due to shortage of coal - adt

    Maharashtra to experience compulsory power cut due to shortage of coal

    Recent Stories

    International Human Space Flight Day 2022 Rakesh Sharma Kalpana Chawla Remember who made India proud gcw

    From Rakesh Sharma to Kalpana Chawla: Remember astronauts who made India proud

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost DNM

    Uber increases cab trip fare by 12% due to offset rising fuel cost

    KGF Chapter2 Tracking actor Yash journey from a bus driver son to national star ycb

    KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony: Sabyasachi outfits to starry reception know details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon