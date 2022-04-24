India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals

The IATA stated in an April 20 circular, mentioning India that, "Tourist visas granted to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid."

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has informed its member airlines that India has banned tourist visas issued to Chinese citizens. The action looked to be in response to Beijing's refusal to listen to India's complaints concerning roughly 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese colleges who are unable to return for physical lessons. Until now, the neighbouring nation has refused to let them in.

When the COVID-19 epidemic began in early 2020, these students were forced to abandon their studies in China and go to India.

The IATA stated in an April 20 circular, mentioning India that, "Tourist visas granted to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid." It said that the following travellers are permitted to enter India: Passengers having a residency permit granted by India; passengers with a visa or an e-visa issued by India; passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) card or booklet; travellers with a people of Indian origin (PIO) card; and passengers with a diplomatic passport.

The IATA also stated that tourist permits with a 10-year validity period are no longer valid. The IATA is a multinational airline organisation with over 290 members who account for more than 80% of global air travel.

According to MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi, India has asked Beijing to take a "congenial position" in the subject because the continuing of the stringent restrictions is jeopardising the academic careers of thousands of Indian students. Bagchi added that on February 8, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman stated that China was looking into the problem in a coordinated manner and that plans for enabling international students to return to China were being considered.

