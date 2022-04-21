Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians

    British PM Boris Johnson stated that their economy is short hundreds of thousands of people, and they need to take a progressive approach, and they will. 
     

    Always favour talented people: UK's Boris Johnson indicates visa flexibility for Indians - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a visit to India, signalled that he was willing to offer more visas to the Indians in exchange for this year clinching a free-trade agreement that may enhance annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds.  

    Johnson indicated on the plane that he was willing to be more accommodating on an issue that could have stalled the talks.

    While talking with reporters, Johnson stated that he always favour talented people coming to the UK. Adding that their economy is short hundreds of thousands of people, and they need to take a progressive approach, and they will. 

    As ministers, Britain has made a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as it moves away from the European Union's common trade and toward the faster-growing economies of the Indo-Pacific region.

    India wishes more opportunities for Indians to live and work in the United Kingdom. Any trade agreement will possibly be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering fees for Indian students and professionals visiting the country. India and former colonial power Britain have already solid trade ties, and additionally, more than a million Indians live in Britain after migrating.

    Britain wishes to capitalise on India's middle classes' wealth and their appetite for premium British products, including Scotch whisky. They hope that India will become a customer of their green technology, and its service trade will be strengthened. Britain has stated that the trade agreement could nearly double British exports to India and increase total business by 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) per year by 2035. Following the British statistics, total trade in 2019 was worth 23 billion pounds.

    Also Read: India highly valued strategic partner for UK: PM Boris Johnson ahead of his visit on April 21

    Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules

    Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion; Watch Johnson was spotted waving to and mingling with peopl

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Expained Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off-dnm

    Brazilian baby boy born with two fully formed penises gets his bigger duplicate chopped off

    Watch A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet-tgy

    Watch: A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon