AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar Wednesday on the third day of his visit to his home turf Gujarat. He inaugurated the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit and addressed the event.

He said that to promote the traditional medicine industry, India will soon launch ‘AYUSH mark’ which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products made in the country. Speaking of “Heal in India”, he also announced that a special visa category will be created soon for those who want to travel to the country to avail of AYUSH therapies.

Along with PM Modi, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth were also present during the program.

‘AYUSH’ denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. India has a central ministry dedicated to these alternative medicine systems.

PM Modi said that it’s the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID-19 outbreak. During this time ‘AYUSH Kada’ and other similar products have helped people boost their immunity.

Speaking about how the AYUSH products have helped patients not only in India but across the world, the Prime Minister informed that the government is now going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India.

PM Modi also said that traditional medicine has been helping foreigners as well, hence, for better access to the facilities in India, soon, the government is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy.

“According to WHO, 80 per cent of people in the world use traditional medicine. The knowledge of this medicine should not only be respected but should also be protected and promoted,” added Mauritius PM.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded PM Modi's efforts in Yoga and traditional medicine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have made a place in the world for Yoga and for now traditional medicine. People across the world are now moving towards traditional medicine. It's time to now move toward preventive medicine.”