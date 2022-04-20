Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India

    ‘AYUSH’ denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. India has a central ministry dedicated to these alternative medicine systems.

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gandhinagar, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar Wednesday on the third day of his visit to his home turf Gujarat. He inaugurated the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit and addressed the event.

    He said that to promote the traditional medicine industry, India will soon launch ‘AYUSH mark’ which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products made in the country. Speaking of “Heal in India”, he also announced that a special visa category will be created soon for those who want to travel to the country to avail of AYUSH therapies.

    Along with PM Modi, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth were also present during the program.

    ‘AYUSH’ denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. India has a central ministry dedicated to these alternative medicine systems.

    PM Modi said that it’s the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID-19 outbreak. During this time ‘AYUSH Kada’ and other similar products have helped people boost their immunity.

    Speaking about how the AYUSH products have helped patients not only in India but across the world, the Prime Minister informed that the government is now going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India.

    PM Modi also said that traditional medicine has been helping foreigners as well, hence, for better access to the facilities in India, soon, the government is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy.

    “According to WHO, 80 per cent of people in the world use traditional medicine. The knowledge of this medicine should not only be respected but should also be protected and promoted,” added Mauritius PM.

    Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded PM Modi's efforts in Yoga and traditional medicine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have made a place in the world for Yoga and for now traditional medicine. People across the world are now moving towards traditional medicine. It's time to now move toward preventive medicine.”

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter's music feature; watch - gps

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter’s music feature; watch

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements - adt

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis - adt

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Shock and grief in Barau village after mishap claims 10 members of a family

    Shock and grief in Rajasthan village after mishap kills 10 members of family

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers-dnm

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

    Recent Stories

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals DC overseas player tests COVID positive, Punjab Kings PBKS match uncertain-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another DC overseas player tests COVID positive, PBKS match uncertain

    Aloe vera to coffee 5 natural home remedies one should try for glowing skin gcw

    Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin its top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin their top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons

    Kevin Gundo Foden Man City's KGF Chapter 2 starring yash tribute wows Farhan Akhtar snt

    Kevin, Gundo, Foden: Man City's KGF Chapter 2 tribute wows Farhan Akhtar

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon