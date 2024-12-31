India's Blue economy gets boost in Chattisgarh; Supply fish across country

Chhattisgarh's introduction of closed stone quarries and cage culture technology under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has boosted fish production, providing rural employment, especially for women. The initiative has led to increased fish production, with 652,000 metric tons produced in 2023.

Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Taking a significant step towards providing new opportunities for rural employment, women empowerment, and self-reliance, Chhattisgarh has brought revolutionary changes to its fisheries sector with the introduction of closed stone quarries and cage culture technology.

According to an official, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has played a key role in realizing the objectives of employment generation, increased fish production, and the supply of fresh fish across the country.

Since the introduction of these initiatives and technologies, the production of fish like Pangasius and Tilapia has increased rapidly, the official added. Set up in the Rajnandgaon district, the closed mines have now become centres for employment and fish production.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, fish are being reared in these mines using cage culture technology, strengthening India's blue economy.”

At a cost of Rs 9.72 crore, two closed mines were set up in Joratarai, Rajnandgaon district, a few months ago. About three tonnes of fish have been produced in one cage and “are ready to be supplied to markets across the country.”

“This initiative has employed more than 150 people, with women earning Rs 6,000-8,000 every month.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, fish farmers have been provided with a subsidy of up to 60 per cent. “Local youth and women are being empowered through this unique scheme. The cage culture technique rears fish in a healthy and safe environment, which reduces the risk of infection.”

“This technique not only saves time and costs but also increases production.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, 162 unit cages have been installed in a mine in Joratarai at a cost of Rs 486 lakh, with the government offering a 40 to 60 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries.

“This unique effort in Chhattisgarh is becoming an example for the entire country. Making closed mines centres of employment and production. This is not only making proper use of water resources but also increasing economic prosperity in rural areas.”

In 2023, Chhattisgarh produced 652,000 metric tons of fish, an increase from the previous year's production of 591,000 metric tons.

