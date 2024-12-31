Defence Ministry inks pact with MDL for AIP plug worth Rs 1990 crore

The Defence Ministry has signed two contracts worth Rs 2,867 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Naval Group, France, for Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) and Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) integration in Kalvari-class submarines. The initiative supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and naval capabilities.

New Delhi: Giving an impetus to the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Ministry on Monday announced it had signed two contracts worth Rs 2,867 crore with defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Naval Group, France. These contracts are for the construction of the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plug for the AIP being developed by the DRDO and its integration onboard Indian submarines, as well as the integration of Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedoes (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-class submarines.

Out of the Rs 2,867 crore, the ministry signed a pact with MDL worth around Rs 1,990 crore and with Naval Group, France, for Rs 877 crore.



The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, an official said.

The DRDO is developing the indigenous AIP technology to be fitted in the Kalvari-class submarines. An AIP plug is a retrofitted component of a submarine that enables it to use an air-independent propulsion system.

“The project related to the construction of the AIP plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines and significantly contribute to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative,” said the official.

Earlier this year, the DRDO conducted underwater trials of its fuel cell-based AIP system. In 2021, the DRDO conducted shore-based prototype testing. The homegrown AIP system will be fitted in three Scorpene submarines that India will procure from France.

In January 2023, DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) and Naval Group, France, signed an agreement wherein the French company will assist and validate the integration of indigenous AIP in the Kalvari-class submarines.

Internationally, there are different types of AIP systems, but the fuel cell-based AIP is considered unique because hydrogen is generated onboard. This eliminates the need for carrying hydrogen onboard, a major safety concern for submarines.

With the integration of this technology, India will join an elite club of nations that have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine AIP technology. This technology is environmentally friendly, as the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water, which can be released into the oceans.



The technology has been successfully developed with the support of private players like L&T and Thermax. L&T is the recipient of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for this AIP system.

Regarding the integration of the EHWT, it will be a collaborative effort between the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group, France. “It will greatly augment the firepower capabilities of the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy.”

