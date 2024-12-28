India’s warship building sector poised for growth: MDL delivers two Warships, prepares to launch INS Vagsheer

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two advanced warships to Indian Navy, highlighting growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and shipbuilding sector's potential for economic growth and strategic autonomy.

Indias warship building sector poised for growth: MDL delivers two Warships and prepares to launch INS Vagsheer dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

New Delhi: Last week, India marked a significant milestone in its shipbuilding journey when Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) delivered two advanced warships—the Visakhapatnam-class destroyer INS Surat and the Nilgiri-class stealth frigate INS Nilgiri—to the Indian Navy on the same day.

Adding to this achievement, MDL is set to deliver INS Vagsheer, the final submarine in the Kalvari class, soon. These developments highlight India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the economic and industrial transformation driven by the shipbuilding sector.

Economic Significance of Warship Construction

Warship construction is not merely a defence activity—it reflects a nation’s industrial and technological prowess. Integrating advanced technologies such as metallurgy, propulsion systems, radar, sonar, and electronic warfare requires a highly skilled workforce, from engineers to technicians. These capabilities have a cascading impact on ancillary industries, including steel production, engineering equipment, port infrastructure, and maritime trade.

India’s shipbuilding industry has experienced steady growth, with its valuation rising to $1.12 billion in 2024. However, it accounts for less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market, signalling substantial untapped potential. Projections suggest the sector could grow exponentially, reaching over $8 billion by 2033 and potentially $237 billion by 2047.

The Role of MDL and Other Shipyards

MDL has been at the forefront of India’s shipbuilding resurgence. Over the past decade, the yard has delivered seven Kolkata/Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, six Kalvari-class submarines, and the first of four Nilgiri-class frigates. These warships are combat-ready at delivery, a notable improvement from earlier decades when vessels required post-commissioning upgrades to achieve operational capability.

Other state-run shipyards have also demonstrated significant progress:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE): Building three Type 17A stealth frigates, eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), and two survey ships in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Cochin Shipyard: Constructing eight ASW-SWC and six next-generation missile vessels.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL): Developing two diving support ships and five fleet support ships in partnership with L&T.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL): Completing advanced Talwar-class frigates.

The cumulative output of these yards highlights the growing efficiency and capability of India’s public-sector shipbuilding enterprises.

Challenges and Competitive Context

Despite these achievements, India’s shipbuilding industry faces challenges in competing with global leaders like China, which constructs around 20 warships annually. Other powers benefit from a robust commercial shipbuilding ecosystem that supports its defence sector. In contrast, India’s commercial shipbuilding industry has historically received low priority, limiting its ability to drive similar synergies.

This gap emphasises the need for sustained infrastructure, technology, and human capital investment. The Indian government’s recent initiatives, such as the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, aim to address these challenges by fostering a stronger commercial and defence shipbuilding ecosystem.

Strategic Implications and Autonomy

Building advanced warships domestically is a testament to India’s strategic autonomy. It reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, enhances self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), and asserts sovereignty in geopolitical affairs. Moreover, India’s efficiency in delivering complex platforms like INS Nilgiri and INS Surat contrasts with delays and cost overruns faced by many Western shipyards, offering a competitive advantage.

A Vision for the Future

India’s shipbuilding journey reflects a broader narrative of industrial transformation and strategic ambition. Integrating advanced technologies, government support, and public-private collaboration positions the sector as a driver of economic growth and technological innovation.

With global defence markets increasingly seeking alternatives to established suppliers, India’s shipyards have an opportunity to emerge as competitive players. The coming years will be crucial in translating this potential into sustained growth, enabling India to meet domestic needs and cater to international demand.

As the sector continues to mature, India’s warship-building industry has the potential to reshape the country’s economic and strategic landscape, reinforcing its status as a maritime power in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The dual delivery of INS Surat and INS Nilgiri is a powerful symbol of this transformation—marking not just the coming of age of Indian shipbuilding but also a new chapter in the nation’s industrial and economic story.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender woman to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university shk

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university

Sai Paranjpye to receive the Padmapani lifetime achievement award at AIFF 2025 shk

Sai Paranjpye to receive the Padmapani lifetime achievement award at AIFF 2025

Irked over sons' habit of stealing money, UP man throws them into canal, 1 dies, another missing shk

Irked over sons' habit of stealing money, UP man throws them into canal, 1 dies, another missing

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man pours petrol, sets wife on fire in public after birth of third daughter, she dies shk

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man pours petrol, sets wife on fire in public after birth of third daughter, she dies

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities dmn

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities

Recent Stories

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund AJR

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept during Jaishankar's visit (WATCH) shk

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept amid Jaishankar's visit (WATCH)

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender woman to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university shk

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon