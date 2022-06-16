India logs nearly 40% rise in daily cases, registers 12,213 new COVID infections

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 2,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 569 from the previous day and the highest daily figure since January 23, while one more patient died from the virus, according to the city municipal authority.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 12,213 new instances of the novel coronavirus, as well as 11 fatalities from the infection. According to statistics released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 16), the country had a total of 7,624 discharges in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.66% and total recoveries to 4,26,74,712.

The overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 58,215 according to statistics from the health ministry released today. There were 53,637 active cases recorded yesterday.

The active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 4,578 cases. According to the government, active cases account for 0.12% of overall illnesses. The total number of deaths in the country is currently 5,24,803. The first fatality from the COVID epidemic was recorded in India in March 2020.

Also Read: Bengaluru makes masks mandatory amid spike in COVID cases

On June 16, the daily positive rate is 2.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 2,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 569 from the previous day and the highest daily figure since January 23, while one more patient died from the virus, according to the city municipal authority.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,85,882, while the death toll has risen to 19,576. After nearly five months, the city has surpassed the 2,000 daily case threshold. On January 23, Mumbai has recorded 2,550 COVID-19 cases, including 13 deaths.

Also Read | In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1375 Covid cases in a single day, up from 1,118 infections on Tuesday. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, no Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the city in the recent 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Covid positive rate has grown to 7.01 percent, and the number of active cases in the capital city has increased to 3,643.